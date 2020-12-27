Dog’s name and age: Jack, 15 years

Nicknames: The Lad

Adoption story: I was working in a used bookshop that had an old-fashioned print shop in the back. One day a woman came into the print shop and she asked me to keep an eye on a foxy faced, russet colored terrier outside the shop door. He was leashed on an impossibly long piece of blue washing twine outside.

She had found this dog wandering amongst the traffic at the nearby seaside and successfully lassoed this very scared lost dog. She was due to leave for Canada in a few weeks’ time and wanted to re-unite this dog with his owner quickly, so she decided to print up some found dog posters from our print shop.

He didn’t bark, or whine as he sat on the step, patiently waiting for his savior. I went out to say hello and rather abstractly pat him on the head. Little did he and I know that soon both our destinies were about to change forever...