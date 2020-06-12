Dog's name and age: Jett Michael, 6 years

Adoption Story: We had just lost our previous dog, and could not get used to the absence of dog love. We started searching dog rescue sites and finally this beauty named Lucky popped up. With his green eyes and brown spots, I had to meet him! When Lucky came in to the room to meet me, he propped himself up on my lap and started kissing me. We went for a walk and that was it. I knew he was coming home with me. We didn't think that the name Lucky fit so we choose Jett because he’s super agile.

Jett loves toys, some he loves so much that he cuddles them and takes them everywhere he goes. He loves sleeping on his bed by the fireplace. But leave a blanket on the sofa and he will claim it.

When he's not relaxing, he loves going for walks, eating ice and running around the house playing with his dad. He just enjoys all aspects of life.