Meet Josie

Dog’s name and age: Josie, 16 years

Adoption Story: I was working at a no-kill animal shelter that had just opened in Flagstaff, AZ when a Good Samaritan brought in a scared, skinny, stray puppy that was found scavenging for food around a trash bin on a nearby reservation. After days of hiding in her kennel, she finally came to me for comfort and love. I introduced her to Poko, another rescue who would become her adoring big brother. The rest is history.

This photo was taken while celebrating her inner warrior overlooking Lake Mead, NV the night before beginning cancer treatment in Las Vegas for lymphoma.