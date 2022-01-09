Dog’s name and age: Joy, 11 years

Nicknames: Joy Joy, Love Girl

Adoption story: I found Joy on Petfinder about 4 months after my Bailey girl passed. I always say Bailey sent me Joy. She has a tree planted for her right across from Paws Place at Buhl Park with a plaque. We visit the tree each time and she goes right to the tree because she knows it as Bailey’s Tree.

She loves to see all the people and dogs we see regularly there and meet new little doggie friends as well. She prefers little ones, but she loves Maizey, a Husky puppy we just met.

She loves boating and going in the car to look at all the cows and horses we live among here in Western PA in the country. She also is an expert catcher and loves to play ball outside. She plays “Pop It” with a soft play ball, popping it off her nose like a soccer player and having me catch it. Adorable!