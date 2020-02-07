Dog's name and age: Kaia, 7 years

Adoption story: Kaia was adopted at 9 months old. She was the dog nobody wanted, didn’t have a name, had never been inside a house and had ticks, worms, and ear infections. She fell asleep on the bathroom floor as I picked ticks off her and at 3am that first night she crawled up on my bed and has been there ever since. Now Kaia loves any and all toys! Her favorite toy is her orange ChuckIt ball and her fluff and tuff shark. She loves anything that squeaks and lives to destroy toys in search of the squeaker. She's very active and the beach and the snow are are favorite places.