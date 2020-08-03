Dog's name and age: Koda, 3 years

Nicknames: Wiggle Butt, Koda Bug

About Koda: Koda loves taking walks in the mountains but nothing makes Koda smile wider than when we go play FRISBEE! His little wiggle butt does not stop shaking when we’re about to go play! Koda knows a variety of tricks but he thinks if he does them all at the same time he gets an extra treat. Koda brings me an overwhelming sense of calm the minute I come home to him. The first thing he gets every time I come home is a big hug that I know we’ve both been waiting for all day!