Dog's name and age: Kona, 1 year

About Kona: Kona loves all people and dogs! Kona enjoys playing fetch with her favorite red Frisbee and her light up glow balls. If it were up to her, she would play the entire day. She loves snuggling with her brother Loki and they have become the best of friends. Kona and Loki also love to play tug of war with each other. She is a very intelligent dog too. She has learned to open the door to the house and she lets us know when its time for her to eat (right on the dot).