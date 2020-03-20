Dog's name and age: Kura, 11 years

Nicknames: Bright Eyes

Behind the name: Kura is an adjective in Maorian that translates to "red," which is fitting as she is a Red Heeler.

About Kura: I just love that after 11 years she still acts like a puppy. She is full of energy and mischievous behavior. Kura loves being outdoors, taking road trips, and treking at rivers. She loves having people come over to visit, mainly because she thinks she will get more treats!

She is a Velcro dog. Some people may not enjoy having their dog follow them everywhere, but I do. She always wants to be near me and just enjoys going wherever I go. At night she can't sleep unless she is curled up next to me on the bed. She is a wonderful girl!