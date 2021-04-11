Meet Latchy

Dog’s Name and Age: Latchy, 1 year

Nicknames: Latchy-boy, Latchy-lou, Luuna Bells, Hoonie, Meatyhead

Adoption Story: I adopted Latch early this year. His first owners are family who live on a farm just like us. Latch was teething and chewed on some expensive work equipment and unfortunately, they had to let him go. It has been a blessing ever since.

He loves socializing and when I say love, I really mean it. We spend most days at the beach hanging out but when it comes to river time, he’s the first one out of the car. He loves chomping on long green grass and following the motorbikes to help on the farm.

Latch is quite character, loves his family, blessed with ears and a beautiful nature.