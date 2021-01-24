Meet Lewis and Clark

Dog’s name and age: Lewis and Clark, 12 years

Nicknames: Lew, Mr. Clark, Nibbles, Loudmouth, Hoover, Mushface

Adoption story: My husband and I found Lewis and Clark at a rescue after they were tossed out of a car at only one month old. We had them transported from Arkansas to New York where we live. The two dogs were found together, and we didn’t want them separated so we took them both in! It was the best thing we ever did!

Lewis and Clark, named by the rescue group, love to be outside exploring new places. They love people more than other dogs, and older people even better. Lewis is high strung and always hungry–he can make food disappear. Clark is mellow yellow; a little hippie and he should be an outfielder with the Yankees. He is a magnet for a tennis ball. They have my heart.