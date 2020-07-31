Meet Liberty

Dog's name and age: Liberty, 12 years

Adoption Story: Liberty is a retired Greyhound from the race track; she came to live with us when she was two years old. For the past ten years, she has had a new career as a therapy dog. She visits children's hospitals, Ronald McDonald House, schools, and nursing homes to spread her calm sweetness to everyone she meets. She's never met a person or dog she doesn't like! When she's not out meeting people, she loves lying in the sun, going on "sniffaris" and doing tricks.