Dog's name and age: Lilith, 6 years

Nicknames: Lilipad, Liliput, Liliputbutt

Adoption Story: Grieving the loss of my two senior dogs, I decided to foster for awhile. After three weeks of fostering Lilith, I was in love with her cuddles, underbite, undivided attention, and her love for all squirrels. Lilith loves her stuffed toys, treats, walks, but especially belly rubs. From everyone!

#FosterFail