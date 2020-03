Dog's name and age: Lily, 8 years

Nicknames: Flit

Adoption Story: Lily has cerebellar hypoplasia. Her previous owner could not manage her condition and two small children. We fostered her when she came into the New Jersey Schnauzer Rescue, sick with anaplasmosis. We failed at fostering and adopted her 4 years ago. She is strong and healthy now, but has limitations due to her neurological problem, but her spirit is endless and she has no idea she can’t do it all.