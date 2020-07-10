Dog's name and age: Lucy, 6 years

Nicknames: Lucy to the Rescue

Adoption Story: Lucy was adopted from Perfect Pets Rescue. She was on death row in a high kill shelter in Atlanta, GA. She found her forever home with us and we named after my late mother. We started a non-profit called Lucy the Rescue Dog Inc. and have a book coming out soon called "Lucy to the Rescue." Lucy loves people. She loves to go for long walks in the woods and hanging out on the boat.

Lucy is the best dog in the world. She loves children, other dogs, cats and her personality is pure love. She'll kiss you and make you feel better whenever needed.