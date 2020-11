Dog’s name and age: Lucy, 10 years

Nicknames: Lucy Goosey

Adoption story: Lucy is our 6th Greyhound since 1991! They are wonderful pets and we always have at least one Greyhound in our pack of four dogs and two cats. Lucy is a retired racer and was adopted when she was just over seven years old.

She loves carrots, going for walks at the park and romps in the yard with her pack. She is feisty, lazy at times, but loves to play—she’s always up for a game of fetch.