Dog’s name and age: Lucy, 9 years

Nicknames: LuLu

Adoption story: We drove for two hours to get a different dog and when we got there he was already adopted. But Lucy was sitting there, the only puppy left in the litter. I held her and knew she was my Lucy. I love the "I Love Lucy" shows and always wanted to come home and say: “Lucy, I’m home!”

We enjoy long walks to look at squirrels and take in all the smells. Lucy loves her treats, and she loves children. What makes Lucy smile most is to ask her if she wants to go for a ride–she’ll be at the door ready to go. It brings her pure joy.

Lucy and I volunteer as a therapy dog team with the national organization PetPartners. We go to libraries and schools to provide calming support to children.

Lucy has a loving spirit and shows unconditional love for me. She has the sweetest spirit