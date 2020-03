Dog's name and age: Lulu, 2 years

Adoption Story: We had the pleasure of dog sitting Lulu for a family friend. Later found out that her family was unable to keep her and they would need to re-home her. I was so upset because we had formed a bond together so our family decided to adopt her from them right then. Lulu fit right in with us. She is very sassy, loud, and always up in your business! Lulu loves to play ball and go to the park to watch the ducks.