Meet Maggie

Dog’s Name and Age: Maggie, 1 year

Nicknames: Maggie Mae, Mags, Maggie Waggie

Adoption Story: Maggie just fell into our hands; it was just meant to be. My father’s friend had an accidental litter and Maggie was the last pup. My father, knowing that I love Dachshunds (I already had two), asked if I would like to adopt her. Of course, I could not say no! She has brought so much happiness and excitement into our life. Maggie is full of personality and we absolutely adore her.

She is named from the character Maggie Green from the show The Walking Dead.

Fetching balls makes her happy and she is happy to play fetch all day if you let her. She is usually carrying a ball around in her mouth. Maggie also loves to swim, and she will jump right into the pool with you. She loves everyone!

Maggie is so special to me. I can see in her little eyes how much love she has for me; she is my baby. She has brought so much happiness into my life at dark times, there truly is never a dull moment with her around.