Dog’s name and age: Maka, 6 years

Adoption story: I was getting lunch next door to the Hawaiian Humane Society, but the line was so long that I decided to go check out the dogs. There I saw Maka and her amazing smile. She was licking me through the kennel, so I spent some time with her since I wasn’t in a rush to get back to the line. After hanging out with her for a bit, I thought what the heck and I adopted her. It was one of the best decisions of my life.

We decided to name her Maka which in Hawaiian means “eyes” because her eyes are two different colors.

No matter what’s going on in the world, especially today with this pandemic it’s so comforting to know that my dogs are waiting in excitement for me to come home, they give me a sense of stability.