Dog's name and age: Marty Funkhouser, 2 years

Marty's story: Over in Skopje, Macedonia a small puppy was spotted in the US Embassy parking lot. It was evident that the puppy was living on the streets. The puppy, later named Marty, was rescued, and adopted by a loving pet parent experienced in pet rescue. Marty took some time to slowly adjust to life with humans, but now he’s happy as a clam. He’s named after a character from the TV series Curb Your Enthusiasm.