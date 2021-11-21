Meet The Masked Archer

Dog’s name and age: The Masked Archer, 5 years

Nicknames: Dingo

Archer’s story: After watching “The Green Arrow” TV show, I wanted to name my dog something to do with that show. Archer was the perfect fit!

Archer is a very athletic dog, and he excels in Dock Diving. He is Dockdogs 2020 WORLD Champion (Master BigAir). Dock diving is his heart, but we are now branching out to other sports like Fast Cat and Agility. He loves his momma, but sometimes I wonder if he loves his BALL (a football really) or FRISBEE more. Archer tends to win the hearts over of pretty much anyone who meets him. In his spare time, he helps foster other cattle dogs through ACDRA.