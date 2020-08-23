Dog’s name and age: Max, 7 years

Nicknames: Maxi Taxi

Adoption story: Max has a wild story. He is an Irish Setter Doodle who was born in Wisconsin, ordered online by his original owner, and flown to South Carolina. Max’s original owner got in trouble with the law, so he gave up his dog. When I picked Max up – his original name was “Corn Nugget” – he didn’t have a collar that fit him, a leash, or bowls. The owner had him drink out of the toilet. When I went to walk Max, he was afraid of everything from parked cars and trash cans to sewer drains and yard waste at the curb.

Within a week of having him, Max began having grand mal seizures. It turns out that he has a congenital brain malformation that causes the seizures. He is now somewhat controlled with medicine, but he’s had a rocky little life for a seven-year-old dog. You’d never know it, though, to look at him because he’s a super expressive, happy little guy. I’m so thankful to have him.

Max has been through so much and yet he is so tender. He is the gentlest and sweetest dog. I hate that he has endured such hard times with his seizures and rocky start to life; he deserves every kindness.