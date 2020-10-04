Dog’s name and age: Max, 14 years

Adoption story: Max was adopted at 8 months old from an animal rescue. I was told he was the product of an accidental breeding and the puppies were unwanted. I reassure Max every day that he was most definitely, no accident and is very much wanted. I named Max after the dog in The Grinch. He is a blessing and as perfect a dog as I could ever hope to have!

Max’s absolute favorite thing to do is meeting people so we do pet therapy work at nursing homes and hospitals so we can bring a smile to people’s faces. Max has an incredible ability to sense what someone needs and to help them. I am constantly in awe of his gift.

I will share one example: I was walking in with Max in a campground and a woman asked if she could pet Max. She shared with me that she had very recently lost her granddaughter in a car accident. She said there was something about Max that made her want to meet him. When she turned to leave, she bent down and whispered to Max – thanking him for helping her to smile again.