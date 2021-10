Dog’s name and age: Maxx, 5 years

Adoption story: He was born in Spain but ended up in The Netherlands. After staying in a foster home and then an animal shelter, he was finally adopted. It did not go very well. During that time, I got to know him and really could not let them bring him back to the shelter. We had a hard time in the beginning. But after three (!) months, he finally made eye contact (instead of looking right through me) and started wagging his tail. Now, we are best friends!