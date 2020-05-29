Meet Mickey

Dog's name and age: Mickey, 4 years

About Mickey: Mickey is looking for his forever family and is available for adoption through Living Free Animal Sanctuary (Calif). Mickey is a high energy, friendly dog that loves people. He loves human companionship and can't wait to find the perfect family. While Mickey will be a loyal companion, he needs a home with a family or couple that has experience with large dogs and dog training knowledge. He might be okay with older children but wouldn't work well in a family with small children.

Mickey can be somewhat dominate with other dogs, however, when properly introduced he is typically okay with more submissive dogs. Mickey will benefit from obedience training and lots (lots!) of daily exercise. Mickey is very strong and can climb a six-foot fence, so he will be a challenge to keep inside a yard.

If you think you might be a good fit for Mickey, contact Living Free Animal Sanctuary.