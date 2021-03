Dog’s name and age: Milo, 1 years

Adoption story: Milo was adopted from Australian Shepherds Furever and he came all the way from Oklahoma to Massachusetts. He loves getting belly rubs, eating treats, visiting with family, and going to the beach. He’s a little shy at first, but once you get to know him, he gets a little crazy. Milo wouldn’t hurt a fly and he is the happiest pup I’ve ever met.