Dog’s name and age: Molly, 4 years

Nicknames: Momochan, Shmolly

Adoption story: Although she was scared and hid behind dad the whole ride home, she quickly warmed up to the idea of living with us. We named her after Molly Hooper, a character in BBC’s Sherlock. She loves going on walks, playing with her family, and eating human food! She’s such a sweet dog and she is the perfect companion for our family.