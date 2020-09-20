Smiling Dogs

Meet Murray

By The Bark Editors, September 2020

Dog’s name and age: Murray, 2 years

Nicknames: Big Happy

Adoption story: Our Schnauzer had passed away 11 months earlier and we knew it was time for another dog. Murray happened to be located a few minutes away from our house so as a Christmas gift to me, we went to pick him out of a litter. I knew he was going to be the dog for us, we have a special bond. We both love people, going on adventures and swimming.

Murray was named after a lake and he loves swimming and sunbathing there. He wants hugs all day, every day and smiles the most when he is with his person. He is an amazing friend.

