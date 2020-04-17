Meet Oakley

Dog's name and age: Oakley, 7 years

Nicknames: Jubby, JubJub

About Oakley: I suffer from chronic pain and daily migraines. Oakley provides comfort and always sits right next to me every time I am not feeling well. His smile brightens my life. We have a blast going on adventures together, traveling and doing tricks. He's pretty famous for his bell ringing trick and I'm so happy to share his smile with the world. We love making people smile, raising awareness for our favorite dog charities and promoting our favorite dog-friendly small businesses.