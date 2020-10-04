Meet Oliver

Dog’s name and age: Oliver, 1 year

Nicknames: Ollie

Adoption story: One day my cousin spotted Oliver and knew that he was going to be the one for me. She sent me his information and with just one look, he melted my heart and a year later he is the best friend a girl could ever have!

He loves people and to play. Oliver’s favorite toys are the ones that squeak the loudest and he thinks a peanut butter stuffed Kong is the best treat ever. He is always smiling and he’s one happy pup. Oliver knows his skills, he can sit, stay, shake paws, speak, fetch and loves to play catch too.

Oliver brings me unconditional love and companionship each day.