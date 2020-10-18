Meet Pippin

Dog’s name and age: Pippin, 2 years

Nicknames: Pip, Ms. P

Adoption story: We had been thinking about getting a dog for years and took a trip to see some friends several hours from home. We met a few shelter dogs at a pop-up event there but knew we couldn’t adopt since we were away from home.

On the drive back we decided to stop by a shelter in our hometown. We went straight to the shelter without stopping at home first and saw Pippin (then Vixen) and immediately fell in love. The second we met her we knew she was our dog and adopted her that day. My fiancé works in sports, so most people think we named Pippin for Scottie Pippen, but we named her for a character in The Lord of the Rings. She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. She is the sweetest, happiest little ray of sunshine and I love her so much. Not to mention she’s just about the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.