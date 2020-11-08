Meet Precious

Dog’s name and age: Precious, 13 years

Nicknames: Spunky P

Adoption story: Precious was rescued from the shelter by Golden Retriever Rescue ATL. With lots of medical issues, but personality and spunk to match, she was placed into a loving permanent foster home. Golden Retriever Rescue gives her all the medical attention she needs to have a quality life as a senior.

She recently came back to visit while mom recovered from surgery and we were all wearing smiles to match hers. Precious loves a nice easy walk, people, being brushed and making people smile!