Meet Princess

Dog's name and age: Princess, 15 years

Nicknames: Pookie

Adoption story: I volunteer at Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary in Allentown, NJ. During the COVID Quarantine in NJ all the dogs were placed in foster homes. Fourteen-year-old Princess came to stay with me in March and quickly wormed her way into the family unit and into our hearts. She shares our home with two shepherd mix sisters who are also rescues, and I call her my court jester. She makes me laugh every day with her dramatic antics.

She loves hanging with her big sisters, she follows them everywhere. Princess loves playing with her stuffed toys all day and snuggling with them at night. But I think her favorite things are belly rubs and air conditioning vents. She has learned that the air conditioning floor vents in the sunroom are a cool place to lie. When the air isn't running, she stands over the vent, looks down into and licks the cover in hopes of making it run.

She is turning 15 in a few days and she has so much personality and energy for a senior dog. People have no idea how wonderful senior dogs can be. She had one owner for 14 years and was turned over to Marty's Place when her owner needed to enter senior housing that did not allow pets. Heartbreaking for the owner I'm sure but also hard for the dogs. Their spirit and resiliency amaze me–once she realized she was in a safe place she blossomed.