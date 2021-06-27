Meet Prisma

Dog’s name and age: Prisma, 8 years

Nicknames: Prizzy, Prisma B

Adoption Story: Prisma was a service dog in training for 6 months through Freedom Service Dogs in Denver, CO. I was her weekend foster parent. After long months of training, she made it clear her interests were with chasing (strong prey drive) which doesn't work well for an official service dog. Lucky me, I got the first choice of adopting her. It worked out great as the two of us were already bonded.

We both love our daily walks; we walk about 4 miles a day. It makes us both so happy! Even better is our monthly outing to an old Christmas tree farm, which is a couple of acres fully fenced. Lots of room to run off-leash safely.