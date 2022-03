Dog's name and age: Red, 14 years

Story: I'm available for adoption through Muttville. If good things come in small packages, then Red is the goodest of things. You might gaze down at this tiny creature’s large cloudy eyes and think she can see right into your soul. But no, she can’t see anything at all. Despite this, Red seems to get around just fine! Possibly by echo-location-she does look like a tiny bat.

Get more information about adoption at Muttville.