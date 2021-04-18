Meet Riggs

Dog’s Name and Age: Riggs, 1 year

Nicknames: Wiggs, Riggie Smalls

Adoption Story: Riggs was adopted through Homeward Bound Rescue of NY. His mom was pregnant in an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. After being rescued by the organization Rigg’s mom, Riggs and his siblings were sent to find families once they were old enough. I saw his picture online and fell in love. I decided to name him after Tim Riggins from Friday Night Lights

Riggs loves playing fetch, finding sticks, and snuggling with mom and dad. I cherish Riggs sweet snuggles the most, but I also love how exceptionally smart he is!