Dog’s name and age: Rita, 5 years

Adoption story: Rita was sent from an animal shelter in Puerto Rico to a rescue group in Maine. The family that adopted her in Maine tried to get their money back from the shelter after a year but had difficulties, so they put her on Craig’s List. Fortunately, the animal shelter was alerted and got her back. So, we were the lucky ones who were able to adopt her.

Rita is such a happy dog. She loves curling up in a lap, going for walks, visiting the beach, playing in her backyard and with her toys. Most of all, Rita loves playing with her dog brother Floyd, her boyfriend, Jet, and her kitties. She is the happiest and most loving dog I’ve ever had.