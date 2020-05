Dog's name and age: Rona, 7 years

Location: The Netherlands

Name Story: Rona was named after a Scottish island, just like her sister Skye.

About Rona: Rona loves doing tricks to earn cookies, snoozing with me on the couch and going for long walks in the forest or beach. We have a blast at the beach! She goes loonie at the beach and will bark at the waves. Rona is the sweetest dog and is always by my side.