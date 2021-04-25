Meet Rosie

Dog’s Name and Age: Rosie, 12 years

Nicknames: Rosikins

Adoption Story: I saw Rosie on PetFinder.com. She was brought up north from a high kill shelter in the south along with a big shaggy companion, a Golden mix. Theo is gone now, taken by a tumor on his heart in October 2018. But Rosie has a new little friend, a Chihuahua mix. As a young dog Rosie was always off the charts active. Now that she’s 12 years old she’s more level with her energy. Rosie loves attention and watching the street for anyone on foot to bark at. She also likes to lick the last of the peanut butter out of the jar.