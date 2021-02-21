Meet Rouen

Dog’s name and age: Rouen, 9 years

Adoption story: My husband got a third race car, so I decided I needed a third dog. I went online and found Rouen, born from an ‘oops litter,’ within the week. Rouen (named after a type of duck) shares her home with two other dogs, a Chihuahua named Roger and a Labrador named Rainey.

Rouen is a certified Therapy dog. She loves her visits to the local library and enjoys having the children read to her. There isn’t anything she wouldn’t do. She is the best dog I have ever had, there’s been a half a dozen before her.