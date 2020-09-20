Meet Ryder

Dog’s name and age: Ryder, 14 years

Nicknames: Gizmo

Adoption story: In early spring, 2010, our two big boys (a yellow Labrador Retriever and an Australian Shepherd) died of old age. In fall of that year while browsing our photos, my husband observed a large percentage of them featured other people’s dogs. “I think it’s time,” he said.

Ryder was living with a family who was overextended (five children, three dogs and a rabbit in a small house). He was terrified, crying, and much too skinny. Ryder didn’t know toys or treats, but he seemed generally healthy. We later discovered he had epilepsy, had we known about his epilepsy, we’d never have gone to see him. Ignorance proved to be our bliss, as he is the most loving pet we’ve ever had.

Every morning, he comes to me and asks to have his back massaged. Ryder sleeps much now that he’s a senior, but he still loves to hike the nearby fields and woods. When we get home, he tears through the house, as if announcing his adventure, then falls asleep on his sofa.

Ryder is up for any adventure, but when we need quiet time, he’s right there, too. His fur is unusually soft and petting him is the best relief for stress for anything that ails you. He is a sweet and loving best buddy