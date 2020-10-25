Meet Sadie Sue

Dog’s name and age: Sadie Sue, 6 years

Nicknames: Pumpkin

Adoption story: When looking for a dog on PetFinder, I found Sadie Sue. Even after looking at so many dogs, her face kept me coming back. She was in South Carolina, so I contacted the rescue to see if they were willing to adopt out of state. After providing them with lots of information, I was approved for the adoption.

Sadie Sue was part of a prison dog training program, and she turned out to be the best trained rescue I have ever had. Once she was ready for pick up, I drove up to get her and we bonded very quickly.

Sadie Sue loves going to daycare. She has such a calm and patient personality that the daycare has paired her with dogs who are anxious, particularly on their first day. If I stop to talk with a neighbor when walking Sadie Sue, she will lie down and wait patiently. Sadie Sue loves cats—one neighbor has an outdoor cat and Sadie Sue loves to visit her. The cat and Sadie Sue will wrap their necks around each other with love! She’s a remarkable dog.