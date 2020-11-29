Meet Sage Marie

Dog's name and age: Sage Marie, 2 years

Nicknames: Menina which meals girl in Portuguese

Adoption story: Sage Marie was this little fox with one blue eye, how could I not bring her home? Born in Missouri, the name Sage Marie seemed like the perfect name for a southern girl.

Sage loves to play with all her toys but her favorite thing is food. She has no favorites: she will eat her baby carrots with the same “gusto” that she eats treats. No crumb is ever left on the floor, Sage will surely take care of them. She also loves belly rubs and will ask for them too. She will move her little body around so you will pet her on the right spot! She is quiet, loves to cuddle and to play. Sage is a joy to be around.