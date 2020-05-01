Meet Sammy

Dog's name and age: Sammy, 8 years

Nicknames: Sam, Samuel L. Jackson, Sammy-poo, Samson

Behind the Name: I had just read the book Sammy the Seal to my daughter. We thought it was the perfect name for our new dog.

Photo Caption: On a long hike, Sammy found his favorite thing to do and he was very proud of himself!

More Sammy: He absolutely loves to go camping and swimming in the lake. He is such a laid back dog! Sammy knows when we are sad and he always comes over to comfort us by staying close. Sammy loves my daughter Katie the most. He is her best friend and mine too. He's just the best dog ever.