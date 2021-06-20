Meet Smokey

Dog’s name and age: Smokey, 8 years

Smokey’s story: Having had Goldens for a number of years, we decided we wanted to change up the color of the fur all over the house. We found Smokey on PetFinder.com.

Smokey loves to take long walks in the neighborhood. He finds lots of good smells in the neighborhood. We'll often find him barking at hawks and other large birds flying overhead along with deer on the other side of the fence in the woods.

In his off time, he will relax on the sofa looking out the window or walk around with a soft toy in his mouth. Like most dogs, he thinks cookies are the best thing ever!