Meet Sophie

Dog’s name and age: Sophie, 9 years

Nicknames: Soph, Punkin’

Adoption story: While volunteering for Dogs Without Borders, my 19-year-old elderly cat passed away and I was ready for my first dog. Everyone pointed to Sophie and said she’s the one. No one could have possibly known she would act as a medical alert dog and alert me on our first week together.

Sophie loves people above all and her favorite time to walk pre-COVID was when the kids were coming out of the elementary school. I made sure the first thing I trained her on was to heel because she just can’t resist people!

She’s my champion and has been with me 8 1/2 years.