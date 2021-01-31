Meet Sparkle

Dog’s name and age: Sparkle, 9 years

Adoption story: One day, we stopped by Petco just looking around and spotted Sparkle. We knew from the beginning that he was perfect for our family. He was sweet, kind and just so adorable. From that day on he has been a part of our family and we wouldn’t change a thing.

Sparkle loves people, his stuffed animals, and his tug-o-war rope. He is always brightening the world with his smile. Having him around makes my day better and I am so grateful to have him in my life and to make memories with him.