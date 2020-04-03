Meet Stella

Dog's Info: Stella, 1 year

Adoption Story: A friend was moving and they could not take Stella with them. She was just a little puppy at the time and we thought she was precious so we decided to take her in. It was the best decision ever! She is such a wonderful and loving dog. But let me be honest, raising a puppy is not for the faint of heart. It was rough at first with all the accidents in the house and chewed up messes she would leave behind. Deciding to get a young dog takes a lot of responsibility, and we knew it. However, all the bad was so worth it because nothing can beat the love and companionship of a dog.

We've done a lot of training with Stella so she knows basic commands such as sit, lay down, roll over and stay. She also knows how to sit up, spin, speak and dance. Stella loves being outside so she will run like crazy when she’s outside! When she heads out she'll grab her toys and ball. She even throws her ball up in the air and catches it.

Most of all, she enjoys spending time with us. She is always by our side, and her endless love is what makes us smile, too! We love her so much, and we know she loves us too.