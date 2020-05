Dog's name and age: Stella, 8 years

Nicknames: Tater tot

About Stella: We named her Stella because she is a brave and joyful rescue star! Stella loves riding on the back of my bicycle with the wind blowing through her ears and driving to visit friends. She's a great soccer player and we love how amped up she gets watching us put on our shoes on before a walk. Stella has a friendly personality and is always happy! We love her goofy ways and she always makes people smile.