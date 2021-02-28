Meet Stella

Dog’s name and age: Stella, 1 years

Nicknames: Stelli, Stell Bell, Tina, Sweet Tee

Stella’s story: I picked out a handful of names I liked but the moment I met her; I knew she was my little Stella!

We live in the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains, so Stella loves hiking trails and swimming in the beautiful lakes and rivers. When we’re not hiking, we’re playing fetch or learning new tricks at home.

Stella’s been working on her tricks since the day she came home. My favorite is "sit pretty," and Stella’s favorite is "spin"!

Whether she’s laying on her back with all four paws in the air or hopping like a dolphin through a river, her carefree spirit always puts a smile on my face.